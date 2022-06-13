Erie County Landlord-Tenant Hub Court Dedicated

A dedication ceremony for the newly created Erie County Landlord-Tenant HUB Court was held on June 2, 2022 at Buffalo City Court, 50 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY. The Erie County Landlord Tenant HUB Court is the first court in the State of New York to operate virtually with a presumptive Alternative Dispute Resolution model. The HUB Court, which has operated on a pilot basis since December 2021, has handled in excess of 900 new filings transferred from Erie County’s 36 local Town and Village Justice Courts. Under the HUB Court model, any tenant who is income eligible receives legal representation furnished by a consortium of legal service providers, including the Erie County Bar Association Volunteer Lawyers Project, Neighborhood Legal Services, Center for Elder Law and Justice, Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo, and the Western New York Law Center. The HUB Court assures for the effective deployment of civil legal services by virtue of being housed in a single location. The HUB Court also helps to assure consistency of outcome and access to justice in the complex legal world of landlord tenant eviction matters.

