Attorney Robert Friedman will present Fifteen Ways to Avoid Probate & Ensure a Smoother Transition of Assets on June 2, 2026, at 1:00 pm at the Elder Law Day. Learn how to pass on your money and property without going through New York probate court (a process that can be slow, costly, and stressful for your family). This session may be helpful if:

Erie County Department for the Aging and the Center for Elder Law & Justice will host Elder Law Day on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, from 8:00 am to- 2:15 pm at the Buffalo Marriott Niagara, 1340 Millersport Hwy, Amherst, NY 14221. The event brings together legal professionals and service providers focused on aging and long-term planning.

Attendees can access free legal consultations, information on estate planning and Medicaid, and resources for long-term care and caregiving.