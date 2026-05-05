Attorney Robert Friedman will present Fifteen Ways to Avoid Probate & Ensure a Smoother Transition of Assets on June 2, 2026, at 1:00 pm at the Elder Law Day. Learn how to pass on your money and property without going through New York probate court (a process that can be slow, costly, and stressful for your family). This session may be helpful if:
- You are worried about the cost and stress of probate court on your loved ones
- You want to reduce the chances of family disputes after your death
- You own a home or other property and want to pass it on smoothly
- You have life insurance, retirement accounts, or joint bank accounts
- You want to avoid common New York estate planning mistakes
- You are concerned about New York Medicaid estate recovery (when the government seeks repayment after you pass)
- You are concerned that your existing will or trust needs updating
Erie County Department for the Aging and the Center for Elder Law & Justice will host Elder Law Day on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, from 8:00 am to- 2:15 pm at the Buffalo Marriott Niagara, 1340 Millersport Hwy, Amherst, NY 14221. The event brings together legal professionals and service providers focused on aging and long-term planning.
Attendees can access free legal consultations, information on estate planning and Medicaid, and resources for long-term care and caregiving.
The event is open to older adults, caregivers, and families looking to better understand available options and support services. Participants are encouraged to register here by May 21, 2026.
Attorney Robert Friedman will present Fifteen Ways to Avoid Probate & Ensure a Smoother Transition of Assets on June 2, 2026, at 1:00 pm at the Elder Law Day. Learn how to pass on your money and property without going through New York probate court (a process that can be slow, costly, and stressful for your family). This session may be helpful if:
- You are worried about the cost and stress of probate court on your loved ones
- You want to reduce the chances of family disputes after your death
- You own a home or other property and want to pass it on smoothly
- You have life insurance, retirement accounts, or joint bank accounts
- You want to avoid common New York estate planning mistakes
- You are concerned about New York Medicaid estate recovery (when the government seeks repayment after you pass)
- You are concerned that your existing will or trust needs updating
Erie County Department for the Aging and the Center for Elder Law & Justice will host Elder Law Day on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, from 8:00 am to- 2:15 pm at the Buffalo Marriott Niagara, 1340 Millersport Hwy, Amherst, NY 14221. The event brings together legal professionals and service providers focused on aging and long-term planning.
Attendees can access free legal consultations, information on estate planning and Medicaid, and resources for long-term care and caregiving.
The event is open to older adults, caregivers, and families looking to better understand available options and support services. Participants are encouraged to register here by May 21, 2026.