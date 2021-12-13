Do you have questions about forming an LLC? Watch this educational video for guidance, then contact our Rochester attorneys to get started.









As an experienced Rochester Business Attorney, clients often ask how they can form a limited liability company or LLC in New York.

We can form an LLC by filing articles of organization with Albany

We will additionally draft an operating agreement and membership certificates

Next, we will publish a legal notice in the newspaper for 6 weeks to complete the process

Are you considering forming an LLC? If so, contact the experienced Rochester Business Attorney Robert Friedman to schedule a legal confidential consultation.

