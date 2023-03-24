Fourteen Ways to Preserve Your Assets with the Medicaid Laws – March 2023







Robert Friedman of Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC Attorneys, drawing on over 44 years of estate planning experience, presents “Fourteen Ways to Preserve Your Assets with the Medicaid Laws” on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Akron-Newstead Senior Center.

Learn how to preserve your assets if nursing home care is necessary and plan for incapacity with powers of attorney, health care proxies, living wills, wills, trusts, transferring your home to family members, long term care insurance, prepaid funeral accounts, IRAs, properly documented gifts, spousal allowances and transfers, caregiver agreements, and emergency Medicaid planning.

Download the PowerPoint Presentation