Fourteen Ways to Preserve Your Assets with the Medicaid Laws – May 2026 Seminar

Elder Law Attorney Robert Friedman, drawing on over 45 years of estate planning legal experience, presented the “Fourteen Ways to Preserve Your Assets with the Medicaid Laws” seminar on May 20, 2026 at the Senior Health & Fitness Fair at the Clarence Town Park Clubhouse. Learn about the latest strategies to preserve your assets if nursing home or assisted care is necessary and plan for incapacity with powers of attorney, health care proxies, living wills, wills, trusts, transferring your home to family members, long term care insurance, prepaid funeral accounts, IRAs, properly documented gifts, spousal allowances and transfers, caregiver agreements, and emergency Medicaid planning.

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