Fourteen Ways to Preserve Your Assets with the Medicaid Laws – October 2021

Robert Friedman of Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC Attorneys, drawing on over forty one years of estate planning experience, presented “Fourteen Ways to Preserve Your Assets with the Medicaid Laws” on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Learn how to preserve your assets if nursing home care is necessary and plan for incapacity with powers of attorney, health care proxies, living wills, wills, trusts, transferring your home to family members, long term care insurance, prepaid funeral accounts, IRAs, pensions, properly documented gifts, spousal allowances and transfers, caregiver agreements, and promissory notes.