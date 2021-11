NY Erap – Free Rent Relief Clinics

Free assistance for landlords and tenants applying for NY Emergency Rental Assistance Program rent relief funds is available on:

November 10, 2021 : Amherst Town Hall, 5583 Main ST. Ste. 1, Williamsville, NY 1:00 pm – 5:00pm. Register by contacting Susan Fitzpatrick at (716) 631-7053 or at SFitzpatrick@amherst.ny.us

: Amherst Town Hall, 5583 Main ST. Ste. 1, Williamsville, NY 1:00 pm – 5:00pm. Register by contacting Susan Fitzpatrick at (716) 631-7053 or at SFitzpatrick@amherst.ny.us November 16, 2021: Center for Elder Law & Justice , Main Place Tower – 438 Main Street (1st Floor Sun Room), Buffalo, NY 14202. 9 AM to 3 PM. Call (716) 853-3087 (ext. 235) to register.

Contact New York Landlord Attorneys Robert Friedman and Justin Friedman if you need assistance collecting rent from your tenants.