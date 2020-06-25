Unfortunately, we’ve had a few instances in Western New York where distracted drivers have crashed into other vehicles, on the New York State Thruway, and killed the other drivers, and they have been convicted of manslaughter. One truck driver was, during an online order, filling out a survey when he rear-ended a mother in her 40s. There was a tractor trailer driver who was streaming pornography on the New York State Thruway and rear-ended a woman in her 30s and was sentenced to nine years. You can be convicted of manslaughter for distracted driving which results in the death of another person.

