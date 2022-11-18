Phyllis Klemp of Getzville may be 94, but she like to keep active. When she needs a ride she can count on a volunteer with Hearts and Hands.

Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC is glad to continue our sixty-seven year tradition of community service by supporting Hearts and Hands-Faith in Action’s (HAH) valuable assistance to the elderly residents of Western New York. Robert Friedman is a board member of HAH and provides leadership as the chair of the marketing and development committee. “Bob Friedman is a community leader with similar goals and mindset to Hearts and Hands,” said Aaron Carlson, Executive Director of HAH. “We both understand the responsibility of providing a social connection to those in our community. Together we can make a difference in the lives of those who may otherwise be isolated and need a helping hand to get groceries or see a doctor.” Built upon an interfaith coalition, trained volunteers of HAH connect frail or vulnerable individuals with needed services to uphold their dignity, improve their quality of life, enhance their ability to live in their home of choice, and to assist their primary caregivers. HAH currently serves over 1,200 care receivers throughout Western New York with 320 volunteers. HAH was founded in Akron, NY in 2003. To learn more about volunteering with HAH, call (716) 406-8311.

To see the full article from WKBW click here