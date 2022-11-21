Support Truck Crash Victims By Donating To Truck Safety Coalition’s “Hope Against All Odds” Campaign

On GivingTuesday, November 29, 2022 the Truck Safety Coalition (TSC), which fights for safer commercial trucking nationwide, will debut its national fundraising campaign, “HOPE Against All Odds” to help improve the lives of truck accident survivors and victim families as well as fund TSC’s safety advocacy efforts across America.

Why “HOPE Against All Odds”? Because in semi-truck crashes involving a passenger vehicle, 97% of the deaths are the occupants of the passenger vehicle. In the last year, over 5,600 people lost their lives in large truck crashes. Those who survive, if they survive, typically suffer severe, debilitating, lifelong injuries. By sharing their personal and compelling stories, the families of truck crash victims hope to inspire public generosity supporting the “HOPE Against All Odds” campaign on GivingTuesday, November 29, 2022. The Truck Safety Coalition works tirelessly to provide hope and help to the victims and families of devastating truck crashes who face health and financial insecurity in the aftermath of life-altering commercial motor vehicle crashes. Donations to HOPE Against All Odds can be made to the Truck Safety Coalition, a 501c3 organization, at https://trucksafety.org/donate/

For more than 30 years, the Truck Safety Coalition has been the nation’s largest truck crash victim organization whose mission is to provide compassionate support services to survivors and victim family members and to honor the memory of lost loved ones by educating the public about truck safety issues and crash prevention.

GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past ten years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

