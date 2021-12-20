Hearts and Hands Reopens Akron Office

Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC is glad to continue our sixty-six year tradition of community service by supporting Hearts and Hands Faith in Action’s (HAH ) valuable assistance to the elderly residents of Western New York. HAH reopened offices at 70 Main Street, Akron, NY 14001 in space provided by Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC. Robert Friedman is a board member of HAH and provides leadership as the chair of the marketing and development committee. “We’re excited to have offices back in our communities where we can truly carry out a neighbor-helping-neighbor program. We’re excited to partner with Bob at this location. He is a community leader with similar goals and mindset to Hearts and Hands,” said Aaron Carlson, Executive Director of Hearts and Hands. “We both understand the responsibility of providing a social connection to those in our community. Together we can make a difference in the lives of those who may otherwise be isolated and need a helping hand to get groceries or see a doctor.”

Built upon an interfaith coalition, trained volunteers of HAH connect frail or vulnerable individuals with needed services to uphold their dignity, improve their quality of life, enhance their ability to live in their home of choice, and to assist their primary caregivers. HAH currently serves over 1,200 care receivers throughout Western New York with 320 volunteers. HAH was founded in Akron, NY in 2003. To learn more about volunteering with HAH, call (716) 406-8311