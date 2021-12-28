NY Pedestrian & Cyclist Killed By Box Truck Driver

New York car accident attorney Robert Friedman discusses the frequency of traffic deaths in NYC.

A Christmas Eve traffic accident added to what has been the worst year for traffic deaths in New York City since Mayor de Blasio took office in 2014 and launched his “ Vision Zero” program with the goal of ending deadly crashes. At least 265 people, including 14 delivery workers, have been killed on NYC city streets in 2021, the most since 2013. A pedestrian and a bicyclist delivering takeout food were killed by a box truck on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, NY on December 24, 2021. The driver of a specialty foods truck struck the victims before jumping a curb and hitting a fire hydrant. The driver claims that his gas pedal got stuck as he turned to head north on Third Ave. Both victims were in the crosswalk. The driver was arrested, but has not been charged yet. The victims were rushed to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center where they died. This was the second time in the past 10 days that a delivery truck has been connected to the death of a working cyclist on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.