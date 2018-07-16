How DWI Affects Your Life

If you are arrested and charged with drunk driving, you may be feeling scared. These charges are serious and if you are convicted, your life may never be the same. Here is how DWI affects your life if you are indeed convicted with the charge.

How DWI Affects Your Life | Penalties

There are many costs involved with a DWI conviction. There are several penalties. There are court fines. There are driver improvement courses which you must pay for. You may also have to attend a victim impact panel as well as to install an interlock device. There is also the possibility of jail for a DWI conviction. These are all factors that we can discuss with you based on our experience with handling DWI cases.

How DWI Affects Your Life | Jail

Although the maximum sentence is one year in jail, the particular circumstances and your record will determine whether or not you are sentenced to jail. We will be able to advise you as to the possibility of jail based on our experience with similar DWI cases.

How DWI Affects Your Life | Losing Your Job

People often ask whether or not they will lose their job because of a DWI. This could result from a number of circumstances. First, if you have a professional medical license such as a nurse with the Department of Education, you may lose your certification. Secondly, if you have a CDL license, which you need to drive to for work, you may lose that license and therefore lose your job or according to your employee handbook, a DWI may results in termination of your employment.

How DWI Affects Your Life | Losing Your License

I am often asked by clients whether or not they will lose their license if they are convicted of DWI or driving while intoxicated. You will lose your license if you are convicted of driving while intoxicated or driving while impaired. However, you may be entitled to a hardship license or a conditional license, which would enable you to go back and forth to work, school, and medical appointments.

