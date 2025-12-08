How Much Can NY Landlords Charge For Dishonored Rent Checks?

Effective October 16, 2025, new subsection 2-a to Section 238-a of the New York Real Property Law and revised Section 5-328(3) of the New York General Obligations Law restricts the fees that landlords can charge for rent checks that are dishonored by a bank. If the collection of a dishonored check fee is provided for in a tenant’s initial lease , landlords are now limited in the amount that can be charged and collected for a dishonored rent check fee as the greater of the actual bank fees or the amount set forth in the General Obligations Law, which is $20.00.

