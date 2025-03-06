How Much Have Our Clients Received For Personal Injury Settlements?

We achieved the following recent results for our clients who were injured in car accidents, bicycle accidents, slip and falls on ice , unsafe premises, dog bites , and defective products.

PROPERTY ACCIDENT SETTLEMENTS

$615,000: 61-year-old Hamburg woman slipped on ice which was covered by snow in the parking lot of her apartment complex. She sustained a serious knee injury requiring multiple knee surgeries and a total knee replacement.

$250,000 : 78-year-old Lakeview woman was leaving her friend's apartment complex when she fell on ice and broke her hip which required surgery.

$75,000 : 67-year-old Rochester woman sustained rotator cuff and arm injuries when she was knocked to the ground during a self defense course at a local firehall. No mats were used and she fell on a hardwood floor sustaining her injuries.

$70,000 :12-year-old Rochester girl fell off a jungle gym and broke her arm which required surgery. The equipment was not well maintained and did not have mulch or rubber below the equipment to break her fall.

AUTO AND BIKE SETTLEMENTS

$450,000: 73-year-old Hamburg woman was entering the back seat of her brother-in-law’s car when the driver pulled away before she was all the way in. She fell out of the car and broke her leg which required surgery..

$100,000 38-year-old Buffalo bicyclist was hit by a driver who ran a stop sign and crashed into him with his car, knocking him to the ground. He had injuries to his leg and face.

DOG BITE SETTLEMENT

$125,000: 44-year-old Genesee County woman was taking her daily walk when she was attacked and bitten by a vicious dog. She sustained injuries to her wrist and hand.

DEFECTIVE PRODUCT SETTLEMENTS

$65,000 :8-year-old Williamsville girl was on a climbing wall when her harness broke. She fell to the ground breaking her leg.

$37,500: 67-year-old Akron woman sustained a scar on her leg when the plastic razor she used to shave her legs fell apart.

