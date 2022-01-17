Do you want a divorce and want to know how to serve your spouse with divorce papers? Watch this video, then contact our Rochester attorneys.









The first step in the divorce process is to file the summons in the county clerk’s office and have the other party served with divorce papers.

The filing party cannot simply give the summons to the other party. It must be handed to them by a process server or other third person.

Once the summons is filed in the clerk’s office, our process server serves the other party –either at home or at work.

We encourage our client to forewarn their spouse that the summons is coming and choose the best time and place.

