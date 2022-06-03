Justin R. Friedman on The Radio: NY Tenant Protection Act & Good Cause Evictions

Rochester, New York Landlord Attorney, Justin R. Friedman will discuss proposed Good Cause Eviction legislation and the 2019 Housing Stability & Tenant Protection Act on WEBR AM 1440“ Mary’s Open House ” on June 8, 2022 from 6:00 to 6:30 PM. Mr. Friedman of Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC will explain what New York landlords can and cannot do legally. Host Mary Jacobs is a landlord and licensed Realtor at Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. She is a former television reporter and producer at WIVB-TV and was Public Information Officer for the Erie County Sheriff. Her radio show addresses all things real estate.