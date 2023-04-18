New York Landlord 2023 Legal Compliance Update Webinar







Landlords and property managers will learn how to comply with federal, state, and local laws and avoid common mistakes. Our New York attorney guest attorneys Robert Friedman and Justin Friedman will explain landlords’ rights and responsibilities including:

• Illegal lease clauses

• Case studies of complicated evictions

• How accepting ERAP payments affects rent increases and evictions

• Emotional support animal and service dog disability discrimination update

• How landlords are still violating the NY Tenant Protection Act of 2019

• Best practices in tenant application and screening process

• How to avoid discrimination lawsuits

• Common pitfalls to avoid in creating an LLC for a rental property

• Why a landlord who violated lead protection laws was ordered to pay $5.1 Million

• Why a tenant was awarded $3.8 Million for sexual assault

• New eviction forms required in Suffolk and Erie Counties