New York Landlord 2025 Legal Compliance Update

Landlord attorneys Justin R. Friedman and Robert Friedman are presenting a live webinar for the American Apartment Owners Association explaining the new Good Cause Eviction law (“GCEL”) limits evictions, requires lease renewals, and caps rent increases. A new form must be included in every lease, renewal lease, notice of rent increase or nonrenewal,14-day rent demand and eviction petition. Join us to learn more about these legal updates so you can stay in compliance!

You will learn:

What is the definition of “good cause” to evict?

Which NYC tenants are eligible for protection?:

Which municipalities outside of NYC have adopted GCEL?

Which housing accommodations are exempt from NY GCEL protection?

When is a NY rent increase presumed to be unreasonable?

