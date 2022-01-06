New York Victim of Distracted Driver Awarded $13.5 million

Karen Noller vs. Edwin Holt was one of the largest New York personal injury jury verdicts of 2021. Noller was injured when Holt, a distracted driver traveling at 40 miles per hour, rear-ended her stopped automobile. Holt testified that he took no evasive action to prevent the impact. Noller was a 47 year old home appraiser. Although she did not suffer any broken bones, the impact aggravated an arthritic ankle and injured her shoulder. She had 10 surgeries in the eight years since the 2013 collision. The Orange County, New York jury on October 8,2021 awarded a $13.5 million verdict for Noller that included $8.5 million for pain and suffering, $3 million for future medical expenses and $2 million for past medical expenses.

