Nursing Home Residents Suffer Understaffed Facilities

Federal law mandates that all nursing homes provide sufficient staff to meet the care and quality of life needs of their residents every day. However, new data show that hundreds of thousands of residents live in facilities that are staffed far below the minimum needed to provide basic clinical care. According to Long Term Care Community Coalition’s ( LTCCC’s) latest nursing home staffing report, based on the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Q2 2024 payroll-based journal data (LINK CMS Payroll-Based Journal Data (Q2 2024, Q4 2023), over 70% of U.S. nursing homes are failing to provide the 4.1 hours per resident day (HPRD) of nursing staff identified as necessary in the 2001 study.

In addition to information on nurse staffing levels, LTCCC’s staffing report also provides detailed data on various non-nurse staffing categories, including the presence of medical directors, therapists, and activities staff, and the extent to which facilities are using contract staff. It also includes summary findings at the national level, as well as analyses by CMS Region and by state.

Staffing Facts for Q2 2024

U.S. nursing homes reported an average of 3.71 total nurse staff hours per resident day (HPRD).

Nearly three-fourths (72.7%) of nursing homes provide less nursing staff time than the minimum necessary (as determined by the landmark 2001 federal study.)

Missouri, Illinois , Texas, New Mexico, and West Virginia provided the lowest average staffing ratios.

Alaska, Oregon, North Dakota, Hawaii, and Washington —mostly smaller states—provided the highest staffing ratios.

More than a third (36.1%) of nursing homes reported zero medical director time in Q2 2024. Among nursing homes reporting a medical director, the medical director was on payroll for an average of 35 minutes per day or 4.1 hours per week per facility. Note: LTCCC’s recent study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, found alarming gaps in medical director presence in U.S. nursing homes.

Understaffing is especially problematic on holidays and weekends. On Mother’s Day 2024, nursing homes reported an average of only 3.13 total nurse staff HPRD.



Visit the NursingHome411 Data Center for more information on staffing, five-star ratings, and other important nursing home data. (2) The new federal staffing requirements will not go into effect for several years. For more information, see LTCCC’s brief, The New Federal Nursing Home Staffing Standard: What You Need to Know.

