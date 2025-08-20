NY Family Law Attorney Jobs

Due to rapid growth in our matrimonial/family law department, we are recruiting attorneys who are passionate about Family Law and ready to take the next step in their careers. Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC seeks a motivated Associate Attorney (or a Partner with a portable practice) who aspires of working alongside respected mentors, contributing to meaningful cases, and building a thriving practice — with the flexibility for remote work and the opportunity to become a partner.

Why Join Us?

Mentorship that Matters : Learn from experienced attorneys who are leaders in their fields and invested in your growth.

: Learn from experienced attorneys who are leaders in their fields and invested in your growth. Support to Build Your Practice : Benefit from the resources, reputation, and referrals of an established firm while developing your own legal voice and client base.

: Benefit from the resources, reputation, and referrals of an established firm while developing your own legal voice and client base. Flexible & Independent : We value professionals who thrive with autonomy and encourage remote work when possible.

: We value professionals who thrive with autonomy and encourage remote work when possible. Real Partnership Track: Clear expectations and opportunities for advancement and equity in the firm.

What You will Do:

As part of our team, you will manage your own caseload and also collaborate on complex matters. We support your development to take more responsibility as you grow. Your work will include:

Handling matters in Supreme and Family Courts, including: Divorce proceedings Custody , child support and family offense matters Abuse, neglect, and juvenile delinquency Post-matrimonial cases, prenuptial/postnuptial agreements, and QDROs Mediation evaluations and negotiations

Meeting with prospective clients and conducting initial consultations

Advising clients and preparing legal strategies

Drafting pleadings, motions, and legal memoranda

Representing clients in courts in Buffalo, Rochester, and across Western New York.

Coordinating with clients, paralegals, and the legal team to ensure high-quality service.

Founded in 1955, Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC is a prestigious general practice law firm. With a rich history, we are dedicated to providing a broad range of legal services to clients throughout Western New York

Apply today to take the next step in your legal career — with mentorship, autonomy, and long-term opportunity.

To Apply and for further details:

For confidential consideration, submit your application at Careers | Friedman & Ranzenhofer PC | Buffalo Attorneys