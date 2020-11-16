Good Morning. I am Bob Friedman attorney with Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC. Welcome to the November 16th , 2020 edition of the Legal Survival Channel: Today’s Legal News You Can Use.

The New York State Unified Court System announced that all new jury trials and grand juries will be suspended due to the resurgence of coronavirus in areas throughout the state. Based on advice from the court’s epidemiologist and Governor Cuomo’s most recent directives concerning limiting congregation of groups of people in public and private locations, starting today:

No new prospective criminal or civil trial jurors will be summoned for jury service, for the time being.

Summoning of new prospective grand jurors this week for empanelment will be postponed.

Sitting grand juries will continue to hear cases.

will continue to hear cases. Pending criminal and civil jury trials will continue to conclusion.

Pending bench trials will continue to conclusion.

Newly commenced bench trials and hearings will be conducted virtually , unless otherwise authorized.

, unless otherwise authorized. Socially-distanced in-person court conferences will continue.

The state court system also reported numerous cases of court employees and visitors at courthouses around the state testing positive for coronavirus in the past week. Earlier this month, Chief Judge Janet DiFiore reported that the state court system was prepared to make immediate adjustments and to scale back or suspend jury trials and in-person proceedings on a moment’s notice in case a second wave of coronavirus hit the state. She said they were closely monitoring the daily coronavirus numbers around the state and would make “be cautious and deliberate in deciding where and when to schedule future jury trials.” “Our number one priority is the health and safety of our court family – the jurors, the lawyers and litigants who enter our courts – and the public we serve,” said DiFiore said. “We will continue to make smart, responsible, nimble decisions that protect everyone’s health and safety.”

Contact Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC at 716.542.5444 for assistance with your New York court case.