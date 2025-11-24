Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC Blog, Press Releases

NY Landlord Legal Compliance 2025-2026 Update – Webinar

Posted on by Friedman & Ranzenhofer

NY Landlord Legal Compliance 2025-2026 Update – Webinar

Landlord attorneys Justin R. Friedman and Robert Friedman will present a live webinar for the American Apartment Owners Association on December 9, 2025, at 2:00 pm explaining the latest new landlord-tenant laws and cases. You will learn:

REGISTER NOW

About the instructors:

Attorney Robert Friedman has represented landlords for over 45 years. He is the author of How to Survive Legally as a Landlord and The Upstart Small Business Legal Guide. He was real estate law columnist for the Buffalo News and Courier Express. He frequently lectures for the American Apartment Owners Association (AAOA) and other real estate investor/landlord groups. Attorney Justin R. Friedman frequently lectures for the AAOA. As team leader of the Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC Landlord Litigation Department, he advises landlords about evictions daily. Call or text experienced Rochester Landlord-Tenant Attorneys Justin Friedman and Robert Friedman at (585) 484-7432 for assistance with evicting tenants and drafting leases.

NY Landlord Legal Compliance 2025-2026 Update – Webinar

Landlord attorneys Justin R. Friedman and Robert Friedman will present a live webinar for the American Apartment Owners Association on December 9, 2025, at 2:00 pm explaining the latest new landlord-tenant laws and cases. You will learn:

REGISTER NOW

About the instructors:

Attorney Robert Friedman has represented landlords for over 45 years. He is the author of How to Survive Legally as a Landlord and The Upstart Small Business Legal Guide. He was real estate law columnist for the Buffalo News and Courier Express. He frequently lectures for the American Apartment Owners Association (AAOA) and other real estate investor/landlord groups.

Attorney Justin R. Friedman frequently lectures for the AAOA. As team leader of the Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC Landlord Litigation Department, he advises landlords about evictions daily.

Call or text experienced Rochester Landlord-Tenant Attorneys Justin Friedman and Robert Friedman at (585) 484-7432 for assistance with evicting tenants and drafting leases.

[/ux_text]
Subscribe to Our Blog