NY Landlord Legal Compliance 2025-2026 Update – Webinar

Landlord attorneys Justin R. Friedman and Robert Friedman will present a live webinar for the American Apartment Owners Association on December 9, 2025, at 2:00 pm explaining the latest new landlord-tenant laws and cases. You will learn:
- NY Good Cause Eviction Law Updates
- Most Common Lease Drafting Mistakes to Avoid
- NY LLC Transparency Act
- Are NY Landlords Required to Accept Section 8 Vouchers?
- NY Landlords Fined $12.8 million for Lead Paint Violations
- Evictions Dismissed for Failure to Serve the Notice of Occupancy Rights under the Violence Against Women Act (“VAWA”)
- Military Affidavits & Other New Eviction Procedure Rules for Buffalo/Erie County Hub Court
About the instructors:
Attorney Robert Friedman has represented landlords for over 45 years. He is the author of How to Survive Legally as a Landlord and The Upstart Small Business Legal Guide. He was real estate law columnist for the Buffalo News and Courier Express. He frequently lectures for the American Apartment Owners Association (AAOA) and other real estate investor/landlord groups. Attorney Justin R. Friedman frequently lectures for the AAOA. As team leader of the Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC Landlord Litigation Department, he advises landlords about evictions daily.
About the instructors:
Attorney Robert Friedman has represented landlords for over 45 years. He is the author of How to Survive Legally as a Landlord and The Upstart Small Business Legal Guide. He was real estate law columnist for the Buffalo News and Courier Express. He frequently lectures for the American Apartment Owners Association (AAOA) and other real estate investor/landlord groups.
Attorney Justin R. Friedman frequently lectures for the AAOA. As team leader of the Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC Landlord Litigation Department, he advises landlords about evictions daily.
