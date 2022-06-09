NY Prison Sentence for Defrauding Elderly Victims Out of $2.6 Million

Martin Hogan, 53, of Montreal Canada was convicted of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. He was sentenced to serve 111 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci, Jr. in Rochester, NY. Between September 2015 and March 2020, Hogan conspired with multiple co-defendants to defraud elderly victims using a fraudulent telemarketing scheme. Hogan placed telephone calls from Canada to victims in the United States, telling them that they had won the Canadian lottery. However, victims were told that they had to first pay the taxes, brokerage fee, and/or custom fees due in connection with the winnings. Some victims were instructed to mail cash to addresses in New York owned by co-conspirators. The cash was then smuggled over the border into Canada and given to Hogan. Elderly victims were defrauded out of more than $2,600,000.

Contact NY Elder Law Attorneys Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC at (585) 484-7432 if you or a family member are a victim of elder financial abuse.