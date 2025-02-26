NY Surrogate’s Court Orders Apple to Turn Over Digital Assets to Estate

In an uncontested turnover proceeding, Kimberly Berry (“Kimberly”), as voluntary administrator of the Estate of David T. Berry requested an order acknowledging that David was the owner of all accounts associated with his Apple ID.

Kimberly also asked that the order confirm that she was the voluntary administrator of the estate, state that her role as voluntary administrator, declare that she is the agent of the estate, and require Apple to assist in the recovery of the personal data.

Manhattan, NY Surrogate Court Judge Hilary Gingold granted the petition, holding that Apple—which had not filed a responsive pleading and did not appear on the return date of the citation of the proceeding—provide Kimberly with access to David’s digital assets and a catalogue of electronic communications sent by or received by him.

For assistance with New York estate probate and administration, call or text experienced New York Probate Attorney, Robert Friedman at (585) 484-7432