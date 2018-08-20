Personal Injury Case Value

If you have been involved in a car crash or slip and fall, you may be wondering what exactly your personal injury case value is. This is something you can only determine with the help of an experienced attorney.

Personal Injury Case Value | Factors that Impact the Value of a Personal Injury Case

When someone comes into our Rochester office asking about the value of an injury case, we tell them that two things have the most impact on their case. First, how did the accident happen and who’s at fault? Second, what is the nature and extent of the injury? We will fully work up each case by listening to what our client has to share about how the accident happened and then reviewing investigative reports and accident reports. Next, we revisit the client’s description of the accident with emphasis on the injury and how it’s affected their daily life, including the ability to work, play sports, recreate, or simply pursue normal activities. We can then give you a very, very good estimate of the value of your case. Very often, an insurance company will make an extremely low offer right off the bat; however, when you come to an experienced personal injury attorney such as myself or other members of my firm, we can give you a clear picture of what your case is worth.

Personal Injury Case Value | Lost Wage Reimbursement

Many people come into our office wanting to know how they will be reimbursed for lost wages because they’re no longer able to work. The most important thing to do is file your no-fault claim within 30 days. Once you’ve done that, you submit the medical proof of your injury and your lost wages. Once that information is submitted to your insurance company, they will process the claim and start reimbursing you for your lost wages.

Personal Injury Case Value | Who Pays for Your Damaged Vehicle After an Accident?

Generally after they’ve been involved in a motor vehicle accident here in Rochester, the first thing a person wants to know is, “How do I fix my car?” Your car may be all smashed up and need to be repaired. Normally, if you have collision insurance, you can submit a claim to your own insurance company. That way, your car will be fixed, and your company will pay for it. Then, your insurance company can pursue reimbursement from the other driver’s insurance company. The other option is to go after the other company directly – if their driver was at fault. In that case, they will pay you a sum of money to compensate you for the damage sustained by your vehicle.

Very often, people don’t think they get what their car is worth. Many people come into our office seeking our assistance because the other driver’s insurance company doesn’t want to give them the full value of their car. If your car is damaged and you need help, give our Rochester personal injury attorneys a call today.