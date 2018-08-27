Basic DWI Questions

If you have been charged with a first time DWI, you may be worried. Our Rochester DWI lawyer answers your basic DWI questions.

Basic DWI Questions | How Long Will It Take?

As a Rochester DWI Attorney, I am often asked how long it will take to fight a DWI charge. We will be able to advise you on the length of the time after reviewing all the facts of your case. It can take from anywhere to two months to up to one year.

Basic DWI Questions | What Are the Penalties?

As a Rochester DWI Attorney, I am often asked what the possible penalties for a DWI conviction are. This will depend on a number of factors as to whether or not there was an accident, what your past record is. It can result in a fine, imprisonment, conditional discharge. There is also a civil penalty that has to be paid. You may have to attend the driving school and a victim impact panel. Depending on what the factors are involved will determine what the penalties will be.

Basic DWI Questions | Can I Refuse a Breathalyzer?

As a Rochester DWI attorney, I am often asked whether or not to refuse a breathalyzer test. Although you should be very cooperative when you’re pulled over for DWI, you are not required to submit to a breathalyzer test. However, you can face the possibility of having your license revoked for refusing the test. If at all possible you should consult with an attorney before making that decision.

Basic DWI Questions | Should I Plea Bargain?

As a Rochester DWI attorney, I am often asked whether a DWI or driving while intoxicated can be reduced to a lesser offense. This will depend on a number of factors. Each county district attorney has a different policy regarding plea reductions. It will also depend on what your breathalyzer reading was, whether or not there was an accident, whether or not you refused the chemical test, and a number of other factors.

