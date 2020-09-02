As an experienced Rochester Personal Injury Attorney, when someone comes into our office they want to know what their case is worth and how are they going to be compensated.

The extent of the injuries will be the first thing that determines whether or not you will receive compensation

The second factor is the facts and circumstances of the case

The amount of available insurance coverage is the third factor we look at

