Pro Bono Representation Available For Peaceful Protesters

Senator, Veteran Prosecutor and Seasoned Pro Bono Attorneys Offer Free Defense for Peaceful Protesters in Western NY

The criminal defense attorneys at Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC are offering free criminal representation of peaceful protesters who are exercising their First Amendment rights to free speech. Attorneys Mike Ranzenhofer, Robert Friedman, Sam Alba,and Justin Friedman can be contacted seven days a week at (716)542-5444 or via their website contact form.

Since its founding in 1955 by Holocaust survivor and U.S. Army veteran, Fred Friedman, the firm has had a long history of community service. Mr. Ranzenhofer has been a member of the New York Senate, serving the 61st District since 2009. While at the Catholic University Columbus School of Law, Justin Friedman organized naturalization seminars for immigrant communities, lead groups to New Orleans to assist in public defense, and participated in the school’s Clemency Clinic, investigating claims for the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project and filing petitions for executive pardons and sentence commutations. Mr. Alba represents criminal defendants throughout Western New York in local, state and federal courts and had been an active participant in the Erie County Bar Association’s Assigned Counsel Program. Finally, Robert Friedman brings a wealth of insider knowledge of the criminal justice system with his thirty-five years of experience as a prosecutor.