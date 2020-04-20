Questions About Preparing a Will

Do you have questions about preparing a will? In this article, our experienced Rochester estate planning attorney, Robert Friedman, discusses what you should be aware of and why hiring a lawyer is your best bet. Contact our office today if you have any further questions.

Questions About Preparing a Will | Can I Write My Own Will?

We are often asked whether a client can write his or her own will, and we strongly recommend against it. First of all, handwritten wills are not legal. Secondly, wills have to be properly witnessed by two witnesses. If an attorney supervises the signing of the will, it’s presumed to be properly executed. To avoid will contest, which can involve thousands of dollars, we prepare wills for only $79. It’s a rather simple process. We have you complete an information sheet in advance of the appointment. We discuss all of your information on the sheet at the first appointment, and then you’ll come back for a second

What Is the Procedure for Preparing a Will?

As an experienced Rochester Estate Planning Attorney, I am often asked what is the procedure for having a will prepared? The first thing we do is have our clients fill out a will information sheet After we discuss the will information sheet, we will then draft a will and other documents like a health care proxy and power of attorney. After the clients review the documents, we will then have the documents properly executed

