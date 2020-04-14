NY DIVORCE AND THE COVID-19 CRISIS

The COVID-19 crisis has touched every aspect of our daily lives. Much focus has been placed on the economic and health-related ramifications of the pandemic, but the imposition of quarantine, social distancing, and mass furloughs has also had an incalculable impact on the functioning of the family unit. Certainly, in many cases, time away from work and school has had the effect of bringing families closer together, but it is undeniable that such upheaval to the daily routine has put a strain on a great number of marriages. It is inevitable that we will all soon see a significant spike in its divorce rate.

This is attributable to a number of factors. The looming threat of serious illness, widespread unemployment, sequestration in oftentimes close-quarters, lack of social outlets, and the disintegration of the structure provided by a normal schedule has tested even the seemingly strongest of marital bonds. Additionally, the recent crash of the stock market’s negative effect on assets and portfolios has in, some ways, made the present time a financially opportune time to start the divorce process.

If you are thinking about a divorce, you are likely to have some serious questions about:

The difference between divorce and legal separation,

Filing the necessary paperwork,

Spousal support,

Child support,

Custody,

Division of marital property, and

What to do if your spouse becomes abusive during the divorce process.