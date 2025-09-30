Recent NY Products Liability Lawsuits

These New York products liability lawsuits were filed in September, 2025:

DEFECTIVE BUICK ENCORE EXPLODED: General Motors is a defendant in in a products liability lawsuit filed on September 22, 2025, in New York Southern U.S District Court. The plaintiff alleges that a defective 2020 Buick Encore vehicle caught fire and exploded following a rear-end collision. The motorist suffered severe injuries requiring months of hospitalization. He alleges the incident occurred due to a known defect involving missing bolts in the start-stop accumulator endcap that could cause transmission oil leaks. The suit claims negligence, strict products liability, and failure to warn. The case is Dugue Vil v. General Motors LLC.

ULTIMATE CRYSTAL GROWING LABORATORY KIT CAUSED BURNS: Walmart and Horizon Group USA, an activity kits maker for children, are defendants in a products liability lawsuit filed on Sept. 26, 2025, in New York Northern U.S. District Court involving the Youniverse Ultimate Crystal Growing Laboratory Kit. The action on behalf of the parent of a minor child seeks $50 million in damages. The products liability complaint claims that the defendants failed to provide adequate warnings about proper containers for boiling water, resulting in second- and third-degree burns when a plastic container collapsed and spilled its contents during use. The complaint alleges strict products liability, negligence, and breach of warranty claims. The case is Worley v. Wal-Mart Stores East, Inc.

COOLSCULPTING FAT-REDUCTION PRODUCT CAUSED BURNS: Abbvie, Zeltiq Aesthetics, Allergan USA and other defendants were named in a products liability lawsuit filed on Sept. 22, 2025, in New York Supreme Court for New York County. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants’ CoolSculpting fat-reduction product caused second and third-degree burns, scarring and other severe injuries during a July 2023 procedure. The case is Natalie Davy v. Candy Spa Inc.

DEFECTIVE KITCHENAID DISHWASHER CAUSED FLOODING: Whirlpool and Robertshaw Controls Co. are defendants in a products liability lawsuit filed on September 25, 2025, in New York Supreme Court for Suffolk County. An allegedly defective KitchenAid dishwasher caused substantial water damage. The complaint by State Farm Fire and Casualty, as subrogee of its policyholder, alleges that the dishwasher’s copper supply line and solenoid valve assembly malfunctioned, resulting in flooding that caused $138,270 in damages. The suit, which claims negligence, breach of warranty, and strict liability, alleges that the defendants failed to properly design, test, and manufacture the components. The case is State Farm Fire and Casualty Company, as Subrogee of Anthony Carubia v. Robertshaw Controls Company.

