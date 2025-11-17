Why You Should Review Your Power of Attorney Before the Holidays

As the holiday season approaches, most of us get caught up in the hustle and bustle—shopping for gifts, preparing festive meals, and spending time with family and friends. However, in the midst of all the excitement, there’s an important legal document that often gets overlooked: your Power of Attorney (POA). The holidays can bring unexpected events—whether it’s a medical emergency, a sudden financial situation, or a last-minute travel plan—and it’s crucial to make sure your POA is up to date to protect yourself and your loved ones.

Robert Friedman Michael Ranzenhofer Sam Alba Justin Friedman John Dracup

In this post, we’ll explore why reviewing your Power of Attorney before the holidays is essential, what you should look for, and how it can give you peace of mind during a potentially chaotic time.

What is a Power of Attorney (POA)?

A Power of Attorney is a legal document that allows you to designate another person—called your “agent” or “attorney-in-fact”—to make decisions on your behalf in certain situations. There are different types of POAs, but the most common ones are:

Durable Power of Attorney : This remains effective even if you become incapacitated.

Springing Power of Attorney : This only becomes effective under specific circumstances, like your incapacity.

Medical Power of Attorney : This grants your agent the authority to make healthcare decisions if you’re unable to do so yourself.

Financial Power of Attorney : This grants your agent the authority to handle your financial matters, such as paying bills, managing investments, or handling taxes.

Each POA is different, depending on the scope of the powers granted to the agent. By designating an agent, you’re ensuring that someone you trust will be able to step in and make decisions for you in case of emergency, incapacity, or absence. However, it’s important to remember that a POA is a dynamic document, and it should evolve with your circumstances.

Why Should You Review Your Power of Attorney Before the Holidays?

The holiday season can present a series of challenges and surprises. Reviewing your POA before the festivities begin helps ensure that you’re fully prepared for whatever comes your way. Let’s take a closer look at the reasons why now is the best time to review your POA.

The Holiday Season Brings Unpredictable Events

One of the reasons why it’s crucial to review your POA before the holidays is that the holiday season often comes with unexpected emergencies. Whether you’re traveling to visit family, hosting a big family gathering, or simply juggling multiple obligations, things can quickly spiral out of control.

During the holidays, medical emergencies, accidents, and even financial difficulties can arise. If you fall ill or have an accident, you might not be in a position to make decisions for yourself. Without an up-to-date POA, your loved ones might face unnecessary legal hurdles if they need to act on your behalf. If your designated agent is out of date or the document itself has expired, your loved ones might face difficulties in accessing your financial accounts, making healthcare decisions, or handling urgent legal matters. By reviewing your POA, you can be confident that your wishes are clear and your loved ones know who to turn to.

Life Changes and Family Dynamics Can Shift

The holidays often bring families together, and these gatherings might highlight significant changes in family dynamics. Maybe a parent is in poor health, or a spouse is now your primary caretaker. Your relationship with the agent you’ve appointed may have changed due to a variety of factors—be it distance, trust issues, or a simple falling out. If your POA hasn’t been updated in a few years, these life changes could mean that it’s no longer an accurate reflection of your current circumstances.

Updating your POA ensures that your agent is someone you still trust and who is capable of fulfilling the role. Life changes such as remarriages, new children, or new family members also necessitate a review of your POA to make sure your new loved ones are appropriately considered in your estate plan.

Financial and Medical Preparedness for Emergencies

The holidays can bring financial and medical stressors, particularly for individuals with elderly parents or those managing complex financial situations. Whether it’s coordinating medical care for a loved one or managing the finances for unexpected holiday expenses, having a designated agent who can act in your stead becomes incredibly important.

For example, if you unexpectedly need emergency medical attention and cannot communicate your wishes, your healthcare agent will need the authority to make decisions about your treatment. Similarly, if your financial situation suddenly changes due to unexpected costs or even a family crisis, a financial POA ensures someone you trust can step in and manage your assets.

Ensure the POA Reflects Your Current Wishes

Many people draft their POA documents years before they are ever needed, but things can change dramatically over time. Have you had any significant life changes since you signed your POA? Did you get married or divorced? Have you moved to a different state? The laws surrounding POA documents can change, and your personal circumstances might have shifted, making your old POA outdated.

You should regularly review your POA to ensure it’s still aligned with your current wishes. For instance, if you’ve moved to a new state, you’ll want to make sure your POA complies with the state’s legal requirements. Similarly, you may wish to revise the scope of your POA or add provisions to include a back-up agent in case your primary agent is unavailable. Reviewing your document regularly ensures that your wishes will be honored when needed.

Clarify Your Wishes with Family Members

The holidays are a perfect time to talk to your family about your wishes, especially regarding healthcare, financial decisions, or end-of-life planning. If your POA includes sensitive provisions, such as preferences for life support or organ donation, it’s essential to have clear communication with your designated agent and family members.

While the POA itself can grant broad authority to your agent, it’s important to be specific about what kind of decisions you want them to make on your behalf. Having these discussions can prevent family disputes and ensure that everyone is on the same page when the time comes.

What to Look for When Reviewing Your Power of Attorney

When you sit down to review your POA, there are several critical aspects to focus on. Here’s a checklist to help guide you through the process:

Agent’s Name and Contact Information : Ensure that the person you’ve designated as your agent is still someone you trust and who is willing to act on your behalf. Update their contact information if necessary.

Backup Agent : It’s a good idea to designate a backup agent in case your primary agent is unavailable. Make sure the backup is informed and capable of stepping in.

Scope of Powers : Review the scope of powers granted to your agent. Are the powers broad enough for them to handle all situations? Do they have the authority to make healthcare decisions, manage financial matters, and handle your legal affairs?

Specific Instructions : Consider including any specific instructions about your healthcare or financial preferences. For example, do you want your agent to handle only certain aspects of your finances or healthcare?

State Requirements : Some states have specific rules for POA documents. Make sure your document complies with the legal requirements in your state.

What Happens if You Don’t Review Your POA?

If you don’t review and update your Power of Attorney, you could face complications in the event of an emergency. An outdated agent, unclear powers, or legal non-compliance could lead to legal disputes, delays in decision-making, or even a court-appointed guardian or conservator stepping in to manage your affairs.

When Should You Consult an Attorney?

Although reviewing your POA is something you can do on your own, it’s a good idea to consult an attorney if you need legal advice. A lawyer specializing in estate planning can help ensure that your document is legally binding and up-to-date. They can also offer guidance on how to tailor your POA to reflect your specific needs and circumstances.

The holiday season is a time of joy, but it can also be a time of unexpected events. Reviewing your Power of Attorney before the holidays ensures that your affairs are in order, your wishes are respected, and your loved ones are prepared for any situation. Taking the time to review and update your POA can give you peace of mind, knowing that you’re covered if anything unexpected happens.

At Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC, we understand how important it is to have the right legal documents in place. If you need help reviewing or updating your Power of Attorney, contact us today to schedule a consultation. Our experienced attorneys are here to assist you in making sure your estate plan is ready for whatever the holiday season—or life—throws your way.

To learn more about this subject click here: What is the New York Statutory Power of Attorney?