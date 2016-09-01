Rochester DWI Attorney Discusses Receiving Jail Time
As a Rochester DWI Attorney, I am often asked by clients whether or not they will be sentenced to jail for DWI. Although the maximum sentence is one year in jail, the particular circumstances and your record will determine whether or not you are sentenced to jail. We will be able to advise you as to the possibility of jail based on our experience with similar DWI cases.
Are you worried about going to jail because of your DWI?
This educational post was brought to you by Robert Friedman, an experienced Rochester DWI Attorney.
It’s good to know that the maximum jail time for a dwi is one year. My cousin was arrested last night and his mom is terribly worried that he’ll be in jail for years on end. I’m glad to know that he’ll be in jail for a year maximum and hopefully a lot less if we hire an attorney to help him out.