Rochester DWI Attorney Discusses Receiving Jail Time

As a Rochester DWI Attorney, I am often asked by clients whether or not they will be sentenced to jail for DWI. Although the maximum sentence is one year in jail, the particular circumstances and your record will determine whether or not you are sentenced to jail. We will be able to advise you as to the possibility of jail based on our experience with similar DWI cases.

