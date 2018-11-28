Rochester DWI Facts

Have you been charged with a DWI? Are you worried about how it is going to affect your future? You may be facing extreme penalties and you need an experienced attorney to help minimize them. Here are some Rochester DWI facts for you to utilize before you call our office.

Rochester DWI Facts | B.A.C.

As a Rochester DWI attorney, I am often asked about the meaning of B.A.C. B.A.C. simply stands for blood alcohol content, and it indicates the amount of alcohol in your blood. The level is usually tested by a breathalyzer; however, it can also be tested via a blood test. If you are charged with DWI, you should contact a DWI defense attorney as soon as possible.

Rochester DWI Facts | Length of Time a DWI Stays on Your Record

As a Rochester DWI attorney, I am often asked how long a DWI conviction will stay on a person’s record. A DWI conviction is permanent; however, the number of years that have elapsed since your last DWI will affect whether you are charged with a misdemeanor or felony and whether or not you’ll be permitted to go to the drinking driver program. If you are charged with DWI, you should contact a DWI defense attorney as soon as possible to see what the outcome of your case will be.

Rochester DWI Facts | The Cost to Hire a DWI Attorney

As a Rochester DWI defense attorney, I am often asked about the legal fees required to hire an attorney. This amount often depends on whether or not it’s your first offense, whether an accident is involved, and any of several other factors. Attorney fees are among the many expenses – in addition to fines and increased insurance rates – which you will suffer as a result of a DWI conviction. We fully explain legal fees at the time of your first meeting with us. If you are charged with a DWI, you should meet with a DWI defense attorney as soon as possible in order to discuss the legal fees that will be required to take your case through the criminal court system.

