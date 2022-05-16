The twelfth annual Senior Health & Fitness Fair 2022 (see flyer here), will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 10 AM to 1 PM at the Clarence Town Park Clubhouse,10405 Main Street, Clarence, NY 14031. The completely free event, hosted by the Clarence Senior Center and Akron-Newstead Senior Center, offers free health screenings, seminars, raffle prizes, lunch, and educational materials. There will be exhibits on health, fitness, safety and government benefits. The goal of the event is to motivate seniors to make good health and fitness choices and to find available community resources.

Attorney Robert Friedman of Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC, drawing on forty-three years of estate planning and elder law experience, will present “14 Ways to Preserve Your Assets with the Medicaid Laws” seminar. Learn how to preserve your assets if nursing home care is necessary and plan for incapacity with powers of attorney, health care proxies, living wills, wills, trusts, transferring your home to family members, long term care insurance, prepaid funeral accounts, IRAs, properly documented gifts, spousal allowances and transfers, and emergency Medicaid planning. The CBD MED Center will present “The Benefits of CBD Oil.”

Sponsors are Highmark WNY; Wellcare; Aetna Medicare Solutions; Wegmans; Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC Attorneys; Univera Health; United Healthcare; NY Senior Radio Buffalo; NYS EPIC; NY Assembly member Michael J. Norris; Independent Health; Nascentia Health; Erie County Legislator Christopher D. Greene; and NY Senator Ed Rath. For further information, contact Sarah Young at 716-542-6645 or Debb Sabbatis at 716-633-5138.