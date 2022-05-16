Fatal NY Motorcycle Crashes Increased by 50%

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. According to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research (ITSMR) at the University at Albany’s Rockefeller College, fatal motorcycle crashes were up 50 percent in 2021 compared to 2019, based on preliminary 2021 data.

ITSMR data shows that 198 fatal crashes killed 204 people in 2021. So far in 2022, there have been 9 fatalities and more than 220 reported injuries in just the first few weeks of the riding season. Additionally, motorcycle riders continue to be overrepresented in fatal traffic crashes. In 2021 alone, motorcycle crash fatalities represented over 18 percent of all motor vehicle crash fatalities in New York.

New York was the first state to mandate wearing a motorcycle helmet, and for more than 20 years, New York has had a rider-funded motorcycle safety training and awareness program known as the New York State Motorcycle Safety Program (NYSMSP). The program uses a nationally recognized motorcycle training curriculum developed by the Motorcycle Safety Foundation. The courses teach effective turning, braking maneuvers, tips to avoid obstacles, strategies in traffic, how to select appropriate protective apparel and vehicle maintenance. Motorcyclists can find a training course near them. They do much more than teach students how to operate a motorcycle. They train students how to be conspicuous on the road with both lane position as well as wearing the proper protective high visibility gear, especially a helmet that meets DOT specifications. There are many lifesaving skills taught, both mental and physical.