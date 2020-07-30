Serving Your Spouse with Divorce Papers
Do you want to initiate the divorce procedure and serve your spouse? Check out this video about serving your spouse with divorce papers and then contact our office for navigation.
When clients call me as a Rochester Divorce Lawyer looking to file for divorce, they often have questions about serving their spouse with divorce papers.
- The first step in the divorce process is to file the summons in the county clerk’s office and have the other party served with divorce papers.
- The filing party cannot simply give the summons to the other party. It must be handed to them by a process server or other third person.
- Once the summons is filed in the clerk’s office, our process server serves the other party –either at home or at work.
- We encourage our client to forewarn their spouse that the summons is coming and choose the best time and place.
