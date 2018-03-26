Severe DWI Consequences

If you have been charged with DWI, you may be feeling terrified. You may already know the severe DWI consequences and want to know what can be done for you. Contacting an experienced Rochester DWI attorney may be the best move for you right now.

Severe DWI Consequences: Penalties

As a Rochester DWI lawyer, I am often asked what the penalties for a DWI conviction are. There are many costs involved with a DWI conviction. There are several penalties. There are court fines. There are driver improvement courses which you must pay for. You may also have to attend a victim impact panel as well as to install an interlock device. There is also the possibility of jail for a DWI conviction. These are all factors that we can discuss with you based on our experience with handling DWI cases.

Severe DWI Consequences: Losing Your License

As a Rochester DWI attorney, I am often asked by clients whether or not they will lose their license for a DWI. If you are convicted or plead guilty to driving while impaired or driving while intoxicated, you will lose your license. It will be either revoked or suspended. However, you will be entitled possibly to a conditional license to drive to medical appointments and back and forth to school and to work.

Severe DWI Consequences: Losing Your Job

I am often asked by clients whether or not they will lose their job because of a DWI or driving while intoxicated offense. This will depend on many factors. First off, if you have a commercial driver’s license, you may not be able to drive any longer. You also need to see what the employee handbook states as far as any sort of criminal or DWI convictions. Also, if you have a professional license such as a nursing license, you may lose your professional license as a result of a DWI.

Also, if you have a professional medical license such as a nurse with the Department of Education, you may lose your certification. If you have a CDL license, which you need to drive to for work, you may lose that license and therefore lose your job or according to your employee handbook, a DWI may results in termination of your employment.

Severe DWI Consequences: Jail

As a Rochester DWI lawyer, I am often asked by clients whether or not they will be sentenced to jail for DWI. Although the maximum sentence is one year in jail, the particular circumstances and your record will determine whether or not you are sentenced to jail. We will be able to advise you as to the possibility of jail based on our experience with similar DWI cases.

