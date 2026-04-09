Spring Estate Planning Checkup: What Rochester Families Forget to Update Each Year

Each spring, Rochester families have an opportunity to review and update their estate planning documents. Life changes—such as marriages, divorces, new children, significant asset purchases, or health events—can render wills, trusts, powers of attorney, and other planning tools outdated. Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC emphasizes that keeping your estate plan current is essential to protect your loved ones and ensure your wishes are carried out without delay or complication. This guide outlines the most commonly overlooked updates and offers strategies for a comprehensive review.

Robert Friedman Michael Ranzenhofer Justin Friedman John Dracup

Why Annual Updates Are Essential



Estate planning is not a one-time event but an ongoing process. Even minor changes in your personal or financial life can have major consequences if your legal documents are not updated. For instance, a new child or grandchild who is omitted from your will could lead to disputes, while a trust that has not accounted for newly acquired property could cause confusion or unintended taxation issues. In Rochester, families often assume that once a will or trust is signed, no further attention is needed, but failing to conduct annual checkups can result in costly legal challenges, delays in asset distribution, and unintended outcomes that go against your original intentions. By reviewing your estate plan each year, you can confirm that your executor, trustee, and designated agents remain appropriate, that all documents reflect your current family and financial situation, and that any state law changes are accounted for.

Updating Wills



The will is the cornerstone of any estate plan. Many Rochester residents overlook key updates that can affect its validity or execution. Common mistakes include naming an executor who has since moved or retired, failing to include new family members or dependents, and not revising the distribution of assets after major life changes such as divorce or remarriage. It is also crucial to review charitable bequests, business ownership interests, and personal property assignments, as these may need revision annually. Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC recommends a detailed review of your will every spring to confirm that it accurately represents your current wishes, that all beneficiaries are correctly named, and that any contingent provisions are still appropriate. Even a minor discrepancy can create significant complications for your loved ones during probate or asset transfer.

Trusts and Their Maintenance



Trusts offer valuable benefits, including avoiding probate and providing asset protection, but they require ongoing attention to remain effective. Overlooking updates to a trust can lead to assets being excluded, tax implications being mishandled, or successor trustees being ill-prepared. Rochester families should ensure that any new properties, financial accounts, or investments are properly added to the trust, while assets that have been sold or gifted are removed. In addition, trustee appointments should be reviewed annually to account for changes in availability, capacity, or geographic location. Without periodic review, a trust may fail to provide the protections you intended, and beneficiaries may encounter unnecessary delays or confusion. Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC advises clients to include trust reviews as a standard part of their annual estate planning checkup.

Powers of Attorney



Powers of attorney designate individuals to act on your behalf for financial or healthcare decisions. Many families forget to update these critical documents, leaving outdated agents in place or failing to adjust the scope of their authority. Financial powers of attorney must reflect current bank accounts, investments, and debts, while healthcare powers of attorney should align with your latest medical preferences and treatments. Rochester residents often assume that once executed, powers of attorney remain valid indefinitely, but changes in health, family circumstances, or personal relationships can necessitate updates. A comprehensive review ensures that your chosen agents are willing, able, and informed to act in accordance with your wishes, reducing the risk of disputes or delays during critical moments.

Beneficiary Designations



Life insurance policies, retirement accounts, and payable-on-death designations are frequently overlooked during estate planning updates. Outdated beneficiaries, such as ex-spouses, can unintentionally override the instructions in your will or trust. Similarly, failing to include new children, grandchildren, or stepchildren can create unintended gaps in your estate plan. Rochester families should verify that primary and secondary beneficiaries are current and accurate, and that any specific instructions regarding the distribution of proceeds are clear. Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC stresses that beneficiary designations should be reviewed every year to ensure they reflect your present circumstances and align with your broader estate planning goals.

Guardianship for Minor Children



Parents of minor children must regularly evaluate their guardianship designations. Situations change—previously named guardians may move away, experience health issues, or otherwise become unable to serve. Additionally, family dynamics evolve, and what seemed like the best choice a few years ago may no longer be appropriate. Reviewing these designations annually ensures that your children are cared for by trusted individuals who are prepared to assume responsibility. Documenting and communicating these choices clearly helps prevent family disputes and ensures your wishes are respected.

Digital Assets and Online Accounts



Digital assets—including social media accounts, online banking, and cryptocurrency—require the same level of attention as traditional assets. Rochester families often neglect to provide access instructions, designate digital executors, or outline instructions for account closure or maintenance. Updating this information annually can prevent loss of assets, access issues, and potential conflicts among heirs. Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC recommends maintaining a secure, regularly updated record of account credentials and designated agents authorized to manage digital assets.

Healthcare Directives and Living Wills



Medical preferences and living wills should reflect your current wishes and incorporate new medical treatments or technologies. Rochester residents should confirm that advance directives are updated, that organ donation preferences are clear, and that healthcare proxies are informed and aligned with your intentions. Open discussions with family and agents help prevent misunderstandings and ensure decisions made during critical times honor your values. These documents should be revisited each spring, or sooner if significant health events occur.

Steps for a Comprehensive Spring Review

Schedule a consultation with an estate planning attorney to review all documents.

Update all personal and financial information, including new assets and liabilities.

Reassess executor, trustee, and agent appointments for suitability.

Review beneficiary designations across all accounts, insurance policies, and trusts.

Confirm guardianship arrangements for minors remain appropriate.

Verify digital assets are accessible, secured, and assigned to responsible parties.

Reevaluate healthcare directives, living wills, and powers of attorney.

How Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC Can Assist



Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC provides full-service estate planning for Rochester families, helping to ensure all documents are current and legally enforceable. Attorneys at the firm guide clients through each step of the annual review, assist with complex family or financial situations, and ensure compliance with New York State law. By incorporating a structured checkup each spring, families can prevent conflicts, reduce costs, and safeguard their estate for the next generation. Schedule a consultation at https://www.legalsurvival.com/contact-us to begin your review.

Maintaining Peace of Mind



Updating your estate plan annually is about more than compliance—it provides peace of mind. Knowing that your wishes are current and your family is protected allows you to focus on daily life without worrying about legal or financial surprises. Rochester residents who prioritize this annual review safeguard both their legacy and the well-being of their loved ones.

Disclaimer

This information is for educational purposes only and is not legal advice. Consult an attorney to address your specific circumstances.

To learn more about this subject click here: 5 Common Estate Planning Mistakes That Can Cost You