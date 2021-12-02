Stand-Up Buffalo Rental Assistance System Re-Launched To Provide Relief While NY Awaits Additional Federal Aid

The City of Buffalo and Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency (BURA) announced on November 26, 2021 that it re-launched its STAND-UP Buffalo rental assistance program for income eligible residents to cover any gaps created by the complete expenditure of funds from the New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).

The City of Buffalo, along with most of the municipalities across New York State, partnered with the New York State Office of Temporary Disability Assistance (OTDA) to create a single, unified portal that City residents could use to apply for rental assistance funds. The portal could be accessed through the internet or a toll-free hotline. Last week, Governor Hochul announced that the ERAP system was being temporarily shut-down due to the complete allocation of all available funds and that she was seeking nearly $1 billion in additional rental assistance from the federal government to meet the ongoing demand.

Since its launch, the OTDA ERAP portal has provided rental assistance to over 2,600 residents and disbursed approximately $17.4 million in aid to people living in the City of Buffalo. BURA’s STAND-UP Buffalo program will provide at least an additional $2 million in assistance to income qualifying renters who owe six months or less of unpaid rent. Residents can begin the application process by calling 211. After that initial intake call, they will be referred to one of the following community partners to compile the required documentation and formally submit their application:

Heart of the City Neighborhoods

Old First Ward Community Center

University District Community Development Association

Belmont Housing Resources

Buffalo Urban League

Catholic Charities of Western New York

The Center for Elder Law and Justice

The Belle Center

Harvest House Buffalo

Matt Urban Hope Center

Metro CDC (a partnership of the Delavan-Grider Community Center, Mt. Olive Development Corporation, and Western New York Muslims)

Neighborhood Legal Services

Restoration Society, Inc.

