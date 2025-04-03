The Capital Pressroom Radio – Mobile Home Residents in WNY Push Back Against Rent Hike

A group of mobile home park residents in Western New York have taken their property manager to court arguing a 2023 rent increase violates the guidelines written into state law in 2019. Our guests are Maribeth Sheedy, a resident of Akron Mobile Home Park and lawsuit plaintiff, and Robert Friedman, the plaintiff attorney. Residents of the Akron Mobile Home Park in Western New York are standing their ground after a massive 2023 rent increase they claim breaches the Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act of 2019. That law caps annual rent increases at 3%—or up to 6% if there’s proper justification.

The park’s owner, Sunrise Capital Investors, had previously raised rents by over 40%, sparking backlash and the formation of a tenants’ association. Attorney Robert Friedman represents the plaintiffs, fighting to hold landlords accountable to the law.

This isn’t just about one park—investors nationwide are buying up mobile home communities, jacking up prices, and betting that residents can’t afford to move. While New York law offers some protection, enforcement is still a major issue. The Akron residents’ fight shows just how crucial legal support and community action are when it comes to keeping housing affordable.

