Infidelity is a devastating betrayal that can lead to the breakdown of a marriage. For couples in Rochester, NY, the impact of infidelity on divorce can be significant, both emotionally and legally. In this blog post, we will explore the impact of infidelity on divorce in Rochester, NY, and how it can affect the divorce process.

Emotional Impact of Infidelity

Infidelity can cause a range of emotional responses, from anger and hurt to betrayal and grief. For some couples, the emotional impact of infidelity can be too great to overcome, leading to the breakdown of the marriage. Even if a couple decides to try and work through the infidelity, the emotional scars can last for years, making it difficult to rebuild trust and intimacy.

Legal Impact of Infidelity

Infidelity can also have a significant legal impact on the divorce process. In New York, divorce laws are based on the concept of “no-fault” divorce, meaning that neither spouse needs to prove fault to obtain a divorce. However, if one spouse can prove that the other committed adultery, it can impact the division of property and spousal support.

New York is an “equitable distribution” state, meaning that assets and property acquired during the marriage are divided fairly, but not necessarily equally, between the spouses. If one spouse committed adultery, the court may consider that when dividing property, which could result in a greater share of assets going to the faithful spouse.

Infidelity can also impact spousal support. In New York, spousal support, also known as alimony, is awarded based on factors such as the length of the marriage, the income and earning potential of each spouse, and the standard of living during the marriage. If the spouse who committed adultery was the primary breadwinner and the other spouse suffered financially as a result of the infidelity, the court may award higher spousal support to make up for the financial impact of the affair.

Divorce Mediation and Infidelity

In some cases, couples may choose to go through divorce mediation rather than litigation. In mediation, the couple works with a neutral third-party mediator to reach a divorce agreement. If infidelity is a factor in the divorce, the mediator can help the couple address their emotions and find ways to move forward. The mediator can also help the couple come to an agreement on issues such as property division and spousal support that take into account the impact of the affair.

Additionally, seeking the help of a therapist or counselor can also be beneficial in addressing the emotional impact of infidelity. Therapy can provide a safe and supportive space for individuals to process their emotions and work through the hurt and betrayal caused by infidelity. It can also help couples who wish to reconcile to rebuild trust and intimacy.

It is important to note that while infidelity can be a contributing factor in the breakdown of a marriage, it is not always the sole cause. There may be underlying issues in the relationship that need to be addressed in order to move forward, such as communication problems, differences in values or goals, or unresolved conflicts. Couples may find it helpful to seek couples therapy or counseling to address these issues and improve their relationship.

Infidelity on divorce in Rochester, NY can be significant, both emotionally and legally. It is important for individuals going through a divorce that involves infidelity to seek the support and guidance of experienced professionals, such as divorce attorneys, therapists, and mediators, to help them navigate the process and address the emotional and legal complexities involved. By seeking help and support, individuals and couples can move forward and rebuild their lives after the devastating impact of infidelity on their marriage.

