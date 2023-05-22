Motorcycle accidents can be devastating, leaving riders with serious injuries and extensive property damage. If you have been involved in a motorcycle accident in Rochester, New York, there are several important steps you should take to protect yourself and your rights. In this blog post, we will discuss what to do after a motorcycle accident in Rochester.

Check for Injuries

The first thing you should do after a motorcycle accident is to check yourself and others involved for injuries. If anyone is seriously injured, call 911 immediately for emergency medical assistance. Even if you do not feel any pain or discomfort, it is still important to get checked out by a medical professional to make sure you have not sustained any injuries that may not be immediately apparent.

Move to a Safe Location

If it is safe to do so, move your motorcycle and any other vehicles involved in the accident to a safe location off the road. This will help prevent further accidents and keep you and other motorists safe from harm.

Call the Police

Even if the accident seems minor, it is still important to call the police to report the accident. The police will create an official report of the accident, which can be valuable if you need to file an insurance claim or pursue legal action in the future. Make sure to get the name and badge number of the responding officer.

Exchange Information

Exchange contact and insurance information with any other drivers involved in the accident. You should also gather contact information from any witnesses to the accident. This information can be valuable when filing an insurance claim or pursuing legal action.

Document the Accident

Take pictures of the accident scene, including any damage to your motorcycle and other vehicles involved. If possible, take pictures of any injuries you have sustained. This documentation can be used to support your insurance claim or legal case.

Contact Your Insurance Company

Contact your insurance company as soon as possible to report the accident and begin the claims process. Be honest and accurate when describing the accident and your injuries, and provide all necessary documentation to support your claim.

Contact a Motorcycle Accident Attorney

If you have been seriously injured in a motorcycle accident, it is important to consult with a personal injury attorney who specializes in motorcycle accidents. An experienced attorney can help you understand your legal rights and options, and can help you pursue compensation for your injuries, medical expenses, and other damages.

Keep Records of Your Medical Treatment and Expenses

If you have sustained injuries in a motorcycle accident, it is important to keep detailed records of all medical treatment you receive, including doctor’s visits, hospital stays, and physical therapy sessions. Keep track of all medical bills and expenses related to your treatment, as well as any lost wages or other financial losses you have incurred as a result of the accident.

Be Careful When Talking to Insurance Companies

It is important to be careful when talking to insurance companies after a motorcycle accident. Insurance companies are often more interested in protecting their bottom line than in ensuring that you receive fair compensation for your injuries. Avoid giving recorded statements or signing any documents without consulting with an attorney first.

Don’t Delay in Seeking Legal Help

If you are considering pursuing legal action after a motorcycle accident, it is important to seek legal help as soon as possible. There are strict time limits for filing personal injury claims in New York, and waiting too long could jeopardize your ability to recover compensation for your injuries and losses.

A motorcycle accident can be a traumatic experience, but taking the right steps after the accident can help protect your rights and ensure that you receive the compensation you deserve. By following these tips, you can take control of the situation and get back on the road to recovery.

