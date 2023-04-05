The Risks of Rochester Construction Accidents

Construction work is known to be one of the most dangerous occupations in the United States. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), nearly 20% of all worker fatalities in 2019 were in the construction industry. Rochester, New York is no exception when it comes to construction accidents. In this blog post, we will explore the risks associated with Rochester construction accidents.

Falls

Falls are on e of the leading causes of construction accidents. Workers can fall from scaffolds, ladders, roofs, and other elevated surfaces. These accidents can result in serious injuries or even death. According to OSHA, falls account for approximately one-third of all construction worker fatalities. In Rochester, falls have been a major concern for construction workers, especially those who work on tall buildings or structures.

Electrocutions

Electrocutions are another significant risk associated with Rochester construction accidents. Workers who come into contact with live electrical wires or equipment can suffer severe electrical burns, shock, and even death. Electrical accidents can occur when workers fail to take the necessary precautions while working with electrical equipment or when electrical equipment is not properly maintained.

Struck-by Accidents

Struck-by accidents occur when workers are hit by objects such as heavy machinery, tools, or construction materials. These accidents can result in serious injuries or fatalities. In Rochester, workers are at risk of being struck by construction vehicles or equipment, falling objects, or debris.

Caught-in or Between Accidents

Caught-in or between accidents occur when workers become trapped, caught, or crushed between machinery, equipment, or other objects. These types of accidents can result in severe injuries or fatalities. Rochester workers are at risk of caught-in or between accidents when working in trenches, excavations, or confined spaces.

Repetitive Motion Injuries

Repetitive motion injuries are a common risk associated with construction work. These types of injuries can develop over time and can result in chronic pain, loss of mobility, and even permanent disability. Construction workers in Rochester are at risk of developing repetitive motion injuries such as carpal tunnel syndrome, tendinitis, and rotator cuff injuries.

It’s important to note that construction accidents not only affect workers but also their families and loved ones. A construction accident can result in medical bills, lost wages, and emotional trauma. In some cases, it can even result in the loss of a loved one.

To prevent construction accidents, employers should provide their workers with the necessary safety training and equipment. This includes providing personal protective equipment, fall protection systems, and ensuring that equipment is properly maintained. Employers should also conduct regular safety inspections and address any hazards immediately.

Workers can also play a role in preventing construction accidents by following safety guidelines and reporting any hazards they encounter on the job. It’s important for workers to speak up if they feel unsafe and to report any unsafe working conditions to their supervisors.

In addition, it’s important for workers to take care of their health by getting enough rest, eating a healthy diet, and exercising regularly. This can help prevent repetitive motion injuries and other health problems that can develop over time.

