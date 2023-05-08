The Role of Social Media in Rochester, NY Divorce Cases

Divorce cases can be a complicated and emotional process, with numerous factors to consider, such as property division, spousal support, child custody, and more. In today’s digital age, social media has become an important tool in gathering evidence during divorce proceedings. In Rochester, NY, social media can play a crucial role in divorce cases, and it’s important to understand how it can impact your case.

It’s essential to understand that anything you post on social media can be used against you in court. This includes Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, and any other social media platform you use. Even if you delete a post, it can still be retrieved through various means, such as screenshots or by subpoenaing the social media company. Therefore, it’s important to be mindful of what you post, especially during a divorce case.

Social media can provide evidence of a spouse’s infidelity. For example, if a spouse posts pictures with another person or shares messages that suggest they are having an affair, this evidence can be used in court to support claims of adultery. Additionally, if a spouse posts pictures or comments about excessive spending, it can be used to argue for a disproportionate distribution of assets.

Social media can also provide evidence of a spouse’s behavior, which can impact child custody decisions. For example, if a parent posts pictures or comments that suggest they are engaging in reckless behavior, such as drug use or excessive drinking, it can be used to argue for limited or supervised visitation rights.

It’s important to note that social media can also be used in your favor during a divorce case. For example, if a spouse posts pictures or comments that suggest they are unfit to have custody of the children, it can be used to support your claims for custody

Moreover, social media can also be used to gather evidence of hidden assets. For example, a spouse may claim to have a lower income or fewer assets than they actually do, but their social media profiles may tell a different story. Pictures of expensive vacations, expensive purchases, or even posts about a new job can be used to dispute claims of lower income or fewer assets.

It’s not just your own social media activity that can impact your divorce case; your spouse’s social media activity can also be used as evidence. For example, if your spouse posts pictures or comments that suggest they are neglecting their parental duties or engaging in reckless behavior, it can be used to support your claims for custody or support.

It’s important to note that social media evidence must be obtained legally. For example, hacking into someone’s social media accounts or accessing their accounts without permission is illegal and can result in criminal charges. It’s also important to ensure that social media evidence is authentic and admissible in court. Your divorce attorney can help you navigate the legal and ethical considerations of gathering social media evidence.

Social media can be a valuable tool in divorce cases in Rochester, NY. However, it’s important to use it carefully and with the guidance of an experienced divorce attorney. By being mindful of what you post and by working with an attorney who understands the complexities of social media evidence, you can help ensure that your divorce case is resolved fairly and justly.

