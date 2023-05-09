Estate Taxes in Rochester: What You Need to Know

Estate taxes, also known as inheritance taxes, can be a significant concern for those who are planning their estate in Rochester, New York. These taxes can greatly impact the value of the estate that is left to your loved ones, and it is important to understand how they work to ensure that your estate plan is as effective as possible. In this blog post, we will provide an overview of estate taxes in Rochester and offer some tips for minimizing their impact.

What Are Estate Taxes?

Estate taxes are taxes that are levied on the value of an individual’s estate after they pass away. In the state of New York, estate taxes are based on the value of the estate as of the date of death. The current threshold for estate taxes in New York is $5.93 million, which means that estates valued at less than this amount are exempt from estate taxes.

For estates that are valued above the threshold, estate taxes are calculated based on a sliding scale. The tax rate starts at 3.06% for estates valued between $5.93 million and $6.47 million, and it increases to a maximum of 16% for estates valued at $10.1 million or more.

Tips for Minimizing Estate Taxes

While estate taxes can be a concern for those with larger estates, there are a number of strategies that can be used to minimize their impact. Here are some tips to keep in mind:

Give Gifts During Your Lifetime – One way to reduce the value of your estate is to give gifts to your loved ones during your lifetime. The IRS allows individuals to give up to $15,000 per year per person without incurring gift taxes. By giving gifts during your lifetime, you can reduce the value of your estate and potentially avoid estate taxes altogether.

Use Trusts – Trusts can be a useful tool for reducing the value of your estate. By transferring assets into a trust, you can remove them from your estate and potentially reduce your estate tax liability. There are many different types of trusts that can be used for estate planning purposes, so it is important to work with an experienced estate planning attorney to determine which type of trust is right for your situation.

Make Charitable Donations – Charitable donations can be a great way to reduce your estate tax liability while also supporting a cause that you care about. By making donations to qualified charities, you can reduce the value of your estate and potentially lower your estate tax liability.

Plan Ahead – Perhaps the most important thing you can do to minimize your estate tax liability is to plan ahead. By working with an experienced estate planning attorney, you can create a comprehensive estate plan that takes into account your goals and objectives, as well as the tax implications of your decisions.

Additionally, it is important to keep in mind that estate taxes are just one aspect of estate planning. A comprehensive estate plan should also include strategies for asset protection, incapacity planning, and distribution of assets to your loved ones. This means that working with an experienced estate planning attorney is essential for creating an effective and comprehensive plan.

Another key aspect of estate planning is keeping your plan up to date. Your circumstances and goals may change over time, and it is important to review your estate plan periodically to ensure that it still reflects your wishes and is optimized for your current situation. For example, if the estate tax threshold changes, you may need to update your plan to take advantage of new planning opportunities.

Estate taxes are an important consideration for those who are planning their estate in Rochester. However, with careful planning and the right strategies in place, it is possible to minimize their impact and ensure that your loved ones receive the maximum benefit from your estate. By working with an experienced estate planning attorney and staying on top of changes to the tax code, you can create a comprehensive estate plan that provides for your loved ones and protects your legacy.

At Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC, we have been serving clients in the Rochester area for over 60 years. We understand the complexities of estate planning and can help our clients navigate the various aspects of estate taxes to create a comprehensive plan that meets their needs. Our team of experienced attorneys can provide guidance on strategies to minimize the impact of estate taxes, including gifting, trusts, and charitable donations.

We can assist with the preparation and filing of estate tax returns and provide guidance on strategies for reducing the impact of estate taxes during the administration process. We are also experienced in estate administration and can assist with the distribution of assets and the payment of estate taxes.

Our goal is to provide our clients with the highest level of service and expertise when it comes to estate taxes in Rochester. We believe that a comprehensive estate plan is essential for ensuring that our client’s wishes are carried out and their loved ones are provided for. With our experience and expertise, we can help our clients create effective estate plans and navigate the complexities of estate taxes with confidence.