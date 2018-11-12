Tips for Buying a House

Are you looking for real estate tips for buying a house? You are probably wondering if you need an attorney to help you out. Here is some advice you should consider before giving our office a call.

Tips for Buying a House | Steps in Buying a House

As a Rochester Real Estate Attorney, I am often asked by first time home buyers what the steps are in the real estate transaction. The very first step is to have a contract of sale prepared by either the buyer’s or seller’s attorney and/or the real estate broker. After the contract is signed, the various contingencies must be met such as home inspection and a mortgage commitment. From that point the seller’s attorney provides the buyer’s attorney with various documents necessary to close.

Tips for Buying a House | Using a Life Estate Deed to Protect Your House

As a Rochester Elder Law Attorney, people often ask me about life estate deeds. I recommend life estate deeds in certain circumstances for Medicaid planning. The individual can still keep their property tax exemptions and the property will pass to their children without probate.

Tips for Buying a House | Sellers and Buyers Costs in Buying a Home

As a Rochester Real Estate Attorney, I am often asked what the buyers’ and sellers’ costs are in buying a home. First off, the buyers and seller’s costs are determined by the contract of sale. Normally, however, the buyer pays the county recording fees for the deed and all of the various expenses in obtaining a mortgage. The seller normally pays for preparing the survey, updating the search, and any matters that must be taken care of regarding title defects.

Tips for Buying a House | Suing a Seller for Fraud

As a Rochester Real Estate Attorney, people often ask me about suing the seller of their home for defects that they’ve discovered in the home after the closing. You cannot sue the seller for defects in the home unless there was some deliberate cover up of a defect. It is still buyer beware and it is your responsibility to do a thorough inspection. Even a property disclosure form is not a basis for suing for misrepresentations regarding the property.

