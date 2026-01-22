Top 5 Estate Planning Mistakes Rochester Families Make Before Tax Season

Estate planning is one of the most crucial steps you can take to protect your family’s future. However, many Rochester families overlook certain aspects of estate planning that can lead to costly and unnecessary complications. As tax season approaches, it’s essential to ensure your estate plan is in place, comprehensive, and ready to minimize the tax burden on your loved ones.

Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC, experienced estate planning attorneys in Rochester, frequently encounter clients who have made avoidable mistakes when it comes to their estate plans. These errors can lead to significant issues such as hefty estate taxes, long probate processes, and unintended beneficiaries. By understanding and avoiding these common pitfalls, you can ensure that your estate plan works for you and your family.

Failing to Regularly Update Your Will and Trusts

It’s not enough to simply have a will and trust in place. Many people think that once their estate plan is complete, they are set for life. However, life changes, and so should your estate plan. Family dynamics, assets, and tax laws evolve over time. Failing to update your estate plan regularly can lead to serious consequences, such as assets being distributed to the wrong individuals or causes unnecessary delays in probate.

For example, if you get married or divorced, have children or grandchildren, or acquire new assets, these changes need to be reflected in your estate plan. If you don’t make these adjustments, your will might distribute your assets in a way that no longer aligns with your wishes.

What to Do : Review your estate plan every three to five years or after any significant life event. Make sure your will and trust accurately reflect your current situation.

If you haven’t updated your plan in years, it’s time to sit down with an experienced attorney who can guide you through the necessary changes. Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC, recommends reviewing your beneficiaries and asset distribution plan at least once a year.

Not Planning for Incapacity

Estate planning is not just about preparing for what happens after you pass away—it’s also about planning for a time when you may be incapacitated and unable to make decisions for yourself. Without proper legal documents, such as a durable power of attorney or a health care proxy, your family may have to go to court to gain the authority to make decisions on your behalf, a process that can be lengthy, costly, and emotionally taxing.

Many Rochester families overlook this aspect of their estate plan, only focusing on who will inherit their property once they are gone. However, it’s just as important to designate someone who will manage your affairs should you become incapacitated due to illness, injury, or age.

What to Do : Make sure to create a durable power of attorney and health care proxy. These documents allow trusted individuals to manage your finances and make medical decisions if you are unable to do so. It’s also wise to set up a living will to specify your wishes regarding medical treatment.

By planning for incapacity, you can ensure that someone you trust will take care of your personal and financial matters, providing peace of mind for both you and your family.

Ignoring Tax Implications

Many families in Rochester make the mistake of overlooking the tax implications of their estate plan. While it’s essential to ensure that your property and assets are distributed according to your wishes, it’s equally important to consider how your estate may be taxed. Without proper tax planning, your heirs may face unnecessary tax burdens, and your estate could be subject to probate, which can drag on for months or even years.

Estate Taxes : New York State has its own estate tax laws, which can be triggered if the total value of your estate exceeds certain thresholds. If you do not plan properly, your estate could be significantly reduced due to taxes.

Income Taxes : Certain assets, such as retirement accounts, are taxable when inherited. Not understanding the tax implications of your retirement accounts or other assets can leave your beneficiaries with a hefty tax bill.

What to Do : Work with a tax professional or estate planning attorney to understand the potential tax implications of your estate. You may want to set up a trust or use other strategies, such as gifting, to reduce the estate tax burden. Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC, can help you develop a strategy to minimize estate taxes and preserve your wealth.

By including tax planning in your estate strategy, you can ensure that your heirs inherit more of your estate rather than paying it to the government.

Neglecting to Update Beneficiary Designations

When you create a will or trust, you may think you’ve addressed all the important aspects of your estate. However, many assets—such as life insurance policies, retirement accounts, and bank accounts—are not governed by your will or trust. Instead, they are distributed based on the beneficiary designations you’ve made.

Rochester families often neglect to review and update their beneficiary designations, especially after major life events such as divorce, marriage, or the birth of children. Failing to update these designations can result in assets going to the wrong person, or worse, no one at all if a beneficiary is no longer alive.

What to Do : Regularly check and update the beneficiary designations on your life insurance, retirement accounts, and other assets. Make sure that your beneficiary designations align with your overall estate plan.

Important Tip : Remember to update your beneficiaries after a life event. If you have named your ex-spouse as a beneficiary, for instance, this could cause major issues if you remarry. Regularly reviewing these designations will ensure that your estate plan reflects your true wishes.

Underestimating the Value of Professional Guidance

One of the most significant mistakes Rochester families make is underestimating the value of working with a professional estate planning attorney. Many people attempt to handle their estate planning on their own by using generic templates or seeking advice from friends or family. While these resources may seem like quick fixes, they often result in errors or omissions that can cause serious legal and financial problems down the line.

Estate planning is a complex process that involves legal, financial, and tax considerations. A DIY approach may miss critical details or fail to comply with local laws. By seeking professional guidance, you can avoid costly mistakes and ensure that your estate plan is comprehensive and legally valid.

What to Do : Work with an experienced estate planning attorney to create or update your estate plan. An attorney can help you navigate complex legal issues and tailor your plan to meet your specific needs.

Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC, has been helping Rochester families navigate the intricacies of estate planning for years. With our expertise, you can be confident that your plan will meet all legal requirements and achieve your goals.

As tax season approaches, it’s essential to ensure that your estate plan is properly prepared. The common mistakes discussed here can be easily avoided with the right planning. By regularly updating your will and trust, planning for incapacity, understanding the tax implications of your estate, reviewing beneficiary designations, and working with a professional, you can avoid costly errors and ensure that your loved ones are taken care of.

At Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC, we are dedicated to helping families in Rochester navigate the estate planning process. Whether you’re starting from scratch or need to update an existing plan, we can provide the guidance and expertise necessary to ensure your estate plan is comprehensive and tax-efficient.

